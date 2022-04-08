Jake O’Brien and Louis Reed available for Swindon’s clash with Newport
Swindon will have Jake O’Brien and Louis Reed available for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two meeting with Newport.
On-loan Crystal Palace defender O’Brien has overcome illness, while midfielder Reed has completed a two-match ban following his dismissal in last month’s 2-1 win over Sutton.
Teenage forward Harry Parsons, who has been used predominantly as a substitute this season, is doubtful due to illness.
Robins top scorer Harry McKirdy remains sidelined by a calf problem.
Newport will not rush defender Josh Pask into action at the County Ground.
The on-loan Coventry centre-back resumed full training this week having missed the last eight games with a hamstring strain.
Liverpool loanee Jake Cain is in contention to feature after recovering from a rib injury, while forward Courtney Baker-Richardson is pushing for a start after returning from a hamstring issue as a substitute in last weekend’s 1-0 home loss to Exeter.
County are still without Ollie Cooper (groin) and knee injury victims Priestley Farquharson and Courtney Senior.
