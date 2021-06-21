Jake Reeves joins Stevenage from Notts County
Jake Reeves has left Notts County to join Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two.
The midfielder was a key member of the Magpies side last season but has exercised a clause in his contract to depart the Vanarama National League team and return to the English Football League.
Reeves, who counts Brentford, AFC Wimbledon and Bradford amongst his former clubs, has signed a contract for an undisclosed length with Stevenage.
“I’m 28 now and having had a couple of years out of football due to my injury at Bradford, I need to be playing in the EFL,” he said.
“I am looking forward to playing at the Lamex as a home player because playing here away from home was always a tough gig. I know this ground quite well.”
After making his fifth signing of the summer, Stevenage boss Alex Revell added: “Jake is someone who we have admired for a long time at the club and we are delighted he has made the decision to join us.”