Jake Taylor and Randell Williams set for Exeter exits
12:36pm, Wed 12 May 2021
Exeter manager Matt Taylor expects Jake Taylor and Randell Williams to leave the club despite the pair being offered new contracts.
Captain Taylor wants to be closer to his family in Reading, with the Grecians’ boss saying after Saturday’s draw with Barrow that Williams will “obviously move on” as he too wants to be nearer home.
New contracts have also been offered to defenders Pierce Sweeney and Lewis Page, but Lewis Ward, Tom Parkes, Alex Fisher and Nicky Ajose have all been released while the departures of Jonny Maxted (released) and Jokull Andresson (end of loan spell) mean Taylor has lost both senior goalkeepers.
Young professionals Will Dean, Noah Smerdon, Lewis Wilson and Louis Morison have all been released.