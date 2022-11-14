Jake Turner set to return for Gillingham in FA Cup replay against Fylde
Jake Turner is set to return in goal for Gillingham when they host Fylde in their FA Cup first-round replay.
Turner was in goal for the Carabao Cup win at Brentford but was replaced by Glenn Morris for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two defeat by Northampton.
However, Morris suffered a shoulder injury against the Cobblers and looks set to miss out.
Ben Reeves could start after returning as a late substitute at the weekend.
Fylde on Monday appointed former Derby and Oxford midfielder Adam Murray as their new head coach.
Murray could be without Tom Walker and Danny Rowe for his first match in charge.
Midfielder Walker and striker Rowe both went off injured during Saturday’s 2-1 win at Darlington.
Curtis Weston limped off in the initial tie but returned at the weekend and will be available to face his old club again.
