Jamal Lewis calls loan switch from Newcastle to Sao Paulo a ‘no-brainer’

Jamal Lewis admitted his loan switch from Newcastle to Sao Paulo might have caught a lot of people by surprise but has called the move a “no-brainer”.

Lewis, 26, this week joined the Brazilian giants on a deal that runs until the end of their season in December, but hopes it can be the start of a new adventure after a frustrating period at St James’ Park where he has struggled for regular playing time, heading to Watford on loan last term.

“There was always going to be interest and offers, but this one, once I heard it, it was a no-brainer,” the Northern Ireland left-back said.

“I think some people probably thought it was quite random and out of the blue and I can’t argue with that, but if Sao Paulo were interested in my profile as a player and I’m interested in representing such a big club, it could be the start of a great journey…

“I’ve always been one to test myself. I’ve never wanted to stay and then look back on my career and think, ‘What if I did this?’. So I think this will pay dividends.”

Lewis is now busily learning some Portuguese on Duolingo, but believes he can be a good fit at a club that takes a data-driven approach, and who have done their homework on his attributes.

“I think how I play is what they wanted in terms of getting forward and getting balls into the box,” Lewis said. “I think a lot of clubs use data these days; there’s not a lot of guesswork in football so hopefully I can show on the pitch what they have researched.

“Obviously the club is very historic. They are the most successful club in Brazil and even though I haven’t stepped onto the pitch yet, the fans have shown the passion and love they have for their club. I’m just looking forward to putting on the strip and contributing as much as possible.”

Lewis joined Newcastle in 2020 but made only 36 appearances for the club, hampered at times by injury. He admitted the “writing was on the wall” this summer in terms of his time on Tyneside, but believes a move to South America can open new doors.

He could make his debut next Friday against Atletico Mineiro, but on Thursday night he was back in Northern Ireland colours after a 15-hour journey across the Atlantic.

Lewis arrived in Belfast around 7pm on Wednesday – albeit without a bag that went missing – but he had been determined to be available for Thursday’s Nations League opener against Luxembourg.

Lewis, who earned his 37th cap as a second-half substitute in a 2-0 win, believes Michael O’Neill’s squad can top their Nations League group and earn promotion back to League B, and has high hopes for this young group going forward.

“It’s always an honour to meet up with this team and it was always in the forefront of my mind while I was signing for Sao Paulo that I could be back in time for these two games,” said Lewis, who will be quickly back on a plane ahead of Sunday’s match away to Bulgaria.

“I love joining up with the boys and there’s great cohesion in the group. I think that’s one of our biggest strengths, and I’ve felt that from when I first played.

“There’s always been a great chemistry and a lovely calm atmosphere to come to. If we can just put results together now, I think we can create some magic in the coming years.”