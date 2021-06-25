James Beattie among four names added to Wigan coaching staff
Wigan boss Leam Richardson has made four additions to his backroom staff.
Rob Kelly and James Beattie have joined the Latics as assistant managers, while Darryl Flahavan and Naz Ali arrive at the DW Stadium as goalkeeping coach and kitman respectively.
Kelly has a wealth of coaching experience, having most recently worked at League Two club Barrow. He has also coached at Preston, Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest, West Brom, Leeds, Fleetwood, and Bury, as well as managing Leicester.
Former Everton and Southampton striker Beattie began his coaching career as manager of Accrington, after replacing his old team-mate Richardson in the role. He was first-team coach at Swansea under Garry Monk before following Monk to Leeds, Middlesbrough, Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday, where he was assistant manager.
Flahavan retired from playing in 2016 to take up the role of goalkeeper coach at Leeds. He has spent the last 14 years with Accrington.
Meanwhile, academy players Baba Adeeko, Tom Costello, Harry McGee, Harry McHugh and Sam Tickle have all agreed professional contracts with the club.