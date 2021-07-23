James Belshaw leaves Harrogate for Bristol Rovers
Bristol Rovers have signed goalkeeper James Belshaw from Sky Bet League Two rivals Harrogate for an undisclosed fee.
Belshaw, 30, who played a key role in Harrogate’s first-ever promotion to the English Football League, has agreed a two-year deal.
Rovers boss Joey Barton told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to get James on board.
“His career trajectory itself, continually improving through the leagues, shows the kind of ambition and drive we want all players to have who represent Bristol Rovers.
“The experience James has gained through two recent promotions and having played a substantial amount of games last year in League Two will be vital for us in achieving our objectives for this season and beyond.”
Belshaw joined Harrogate from Tamworth in 2017 and won two promotions in his four seasons at the club.
He made 184 appearances in all competitions for Harrogate, keeping 58 clean sheets, and during his time at the club was named in the National League North team of the year and National League team of the year.
Belshaw also won the supporters’ club player of the year award on two occasions while at Wetherby Road.
Harrogate added in a club statement: “He has undoubtedly been a big part in our success in recent years and for that we would like to place on record our sincere thanks for his efforts.”