James Bolton pushing for Portsmouth start

Portsmouth's James Bolton has recovered from an ankle injury
Portsmouth's James Bolton has recovered from an ankle injury (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:28pm, Mon 08 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Defender James Bolton could return to Portsmouth’s starting line-up in the home game against Sunderland.

Right-back Bolton stepped off the bench in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Northampton after recovering from an ankle injury.

Fellow defender Haji Mnoga is unlikely to feature after missing out at the weekend due to a groin strain.

Winger Michael Jacobs (hamstring) is closing in on his return, while defender Callum Johnson (calf) and goalkeeper Alex Bass (fractured foot) are still out.

Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester is hoping to prove his fitness in time after sustaining a dead leg in Saturday’s home win against Rochdale.

Defender Bailey Wright and midfielder Lynden Gooch (both calf) will be assessed as they close in on a return to action.

Fellow defender Conor McLaughlin (hernia), Tom Flanagan (hip), Ross Stewart and Denver Hume (both hamstring) are all still out.

Midfielder Grant Leadbitter is not yet ready to return after recently dislocating his shoulder.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Portsmouth

Preview

PA