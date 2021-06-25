James Clarke among trio of Newport signings
21:20pm, Fri 25 Jun 2021
Newport have signed Courtney Baker-Richardson, James Clarke and Jermaine Hylton on one-year deals.
Baker-Richardson left Barrow in May after one season at the club and spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Barnet, where he made 17 appearances, scoring three times.
Former Walsall captain Clarke left the Banks’s Stadium in May following two seasons with the club.
The 27-year-old Hylton arrives after a spell in Scotland with Motherwell and Ross County, having made 23 appearances for the latter last season.
Clarke told Newport’s official website: “I’m buzzing to have signed with Newport.
“I’ve seen where the club has been for the past three years, they’ve been very competitive so I’m happy to get the deal over the line.”