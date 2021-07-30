James Dodd signs new Exeter contract
10:13am, Fri 30 Jul 2021
Midfielder James Dodd has signed a new one-year deal at Exeter which will see him stay the club until the summer of 2022.
The 20-year-old has only made one senior appearance for the Grecians, when he featured in an EFL Trophy fixture in 2018, but has since suffered two anterior cruciate ligament injuries leaving him out of the game for two years.
Exeter boss Matt Taylor told the club’s website: “It can’t be underestimated what James has gone through, and this is just a recognition of what a good player he is.
“Coming back from two cruciate injuries, I can’t speak highly enough of how he’s dealt with it and his performances in pre-season have been really promising.”