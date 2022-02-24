24 February 2022

James Henry closing in on Oxford return after calf injury

By NewsChain Sport
24 February 2022

James Henry could be available for Oxford when they host Cambridge.

The forward is returning from a calf injury and played 45 minutes for the Under-23s against QPR in a friendly earlier in the week.

Billy Bodin is progressing from the ankle injury which saw him miss the last two matches and is edging closer to a return for the U’s.

Elliott Moore could also be checked after coming off injured in the 1-0 win against Crewe midweek.

Harrison Dunk could be in contention for a return to Cambridge’s starting line-up.

The left-back had been suffering from an ankle knock but was fit enough to play the final few minutes of Cambridge’s 2-0 midweek win against Plymouth.

Cambridge first-team coach Barry Corr also revealed that striker Joe Ironside is “not too far away” from a return.

Shilow Tracey is also back for the U’s and made his return from injury as a late substitute against the Pilgrims.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson vows to ‘hobble’ Russia with sanctions after full-scale invasion of Ukraine

world news

Johnson: Russian invasion of Ukraine is a catastrophe for our continent

world news

Husband of woman Alec Baldwin fatally shot slams actor’s ‘absurd’ claim he wasn’t responsible for her death

world news