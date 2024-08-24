24 August 2024

James Henry nets twice in Aldershot’s win over Oldham

By NewsChain Sport
24 August 2024

James Henry scored twice as Aldershot beat Oldham 4-1 to inflict a first defeat for the Latics in the Vanarama National League this season.

The former Millwall and Oxford striker fired the Shots into a 38th-minute lead with his second goal for the club.

Henry grabbed another after 58 minutes following good work by Tyler Frost and Hady Ghandour.

Oldham struck back immediately as Reagan Ogle’s cross deflected in off of Frost.

But Frost turned from villain to hero by converting Ashley Akpan’s 68th-minute cross.

Theo Widdrington’s stoppage-time penalty rounded off an impressive success after Ghandour’s close-range attempt had been handled.

