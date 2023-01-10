Substitute James Jones hit Wrexham’s second-half winner (Barrington Coombs/PA)
10 January 2023

James Jones completes comeback from bench as Wrexham conquer Bromley

By NewsChain Sport
10 January 2023

Promotion-chasing Wrexham built on their FA Cup exploits by keeping up the pressure on Vanarama National League leaders Notts County thanks to a 2-1 victory over Bromley.

Substitute James Jones made an instant impact at the Racecourse Ground, firing home the deflected winner 16 minutes from time, having just replaced Thomas O’Connor.

Phil Parkinson’s second-placed hosts, who defeated Sky Bet Championship club Coventry 4-3 in the third round of the cup on Saturday, were forced to come from behind after Corey Whitely converted Louis Dennis’ cross from close range in the 33rd minute.

Wrexham’s top scorer Paul Mullin levelled the contest with his 24th goal of the season in all competitions, scoring from the penalty spot a minute before the break.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry hopes Archie and Lili will bond with royals despite bombshell memoir

news

Heavy rain batters flood-hit California as another storm looms

news

First UK rocket launch ends in failure after suffering ‘anomaly’

news