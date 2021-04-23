James Maddison fit to feature for Leicester against Crystal Palace
Leicester’s James Maddison is closing in on full fitness ahead of Monday’s game with Crystal Palace.
The England midfielder made his first start for two months in Thursday’s 3-0 win over West Brom.
James Justin and Harvey Barnes (both knee) remain sidelined for the Foxes while Wes Morgan continues to struggle with a back problem.
Crystal Palace’s extensive injury list is finally showing signs of easing, with Mamadou Sakho among a number of players who have returned to training.
The French defender has struggled with injuries but has starting training this week, along with Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins.
However James McArthur, Conor Wickham and Nathan Ferguson are set to remain sidelined. Gary Cahill has an outside chance of featuring although missed training this week with a minor problem, but manager Roy Hodgson was hopeful of his inclusion.
Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Fofana, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Castagne, Fuchs, Thomas, Daley-Campbell, Tielemans, Albrighton, Under, Choudhury, Maddison, Mendy, Ndidi, Leshabela, Praet, Tavares, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.
Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Ayew, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze, Benteke, Zaha, Butland, Dann, Townsend, Mateta, Schlupp, McCarthy, Mitchell, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.