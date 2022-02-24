24 February 2022

James Maddison nets twice at Randers as Leicester ease into last 16

24 February 2022

Harvey Barnes struck early on before James Maddison added a second-half brace as Leicester eased into the Europa Conference League last 16 with a 7-2 aggregate win over Randers.

Leicester’s 4-1 victory at the King Power Stadium a week ago meant their Danish opponents were second favourites to advance and the Foxes swelled their lead even further within two minutes of the second leg getting under way.

Barnes, one of four changes Brendan Rodgers made following Sunday’s defeat to Wolves, opened the scoring and Maddison twice curled home from outside the box after the interval in his side’s comfortable 3-1 away win.

Randers spurned several chances to make the contest a more even affair – at least on the night – but were gifted a consolation when Stephen Odey capitalised on a rare mistake from Kasper Schmeichel six minutes from time.

