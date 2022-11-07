James McAtee in contention for Sheffield United’s game against Rotherham
Sheffield United midfielder James McAtee is set to return to the squad for the visit of South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham.
The 20-year-old missed Saturday’s win over Burnley with a knock but is back in contention.
Fellow on-loan Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle is rated only 50-50 because of a calf injury.
Wing-backs Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe have returned to light training after their respective knee and hamstring issues.
Rotherham’s former Blade, Conor Washington, misses out with a knee injury which forced him off at the weekend.
It has been a long-standing issue and the club are awaiting the results of scans before deciding whether it requires surgery.
Fellow forward Georgie Kelly is out for a number of weeks with a hamstring tear.
Defender Cohen Bramall is set to return after suspension.
