James McClean returns to Wigan after signing an initial one-year contract

By NewsChain Sport
19:19pm, Tue 17 Aug 2021
Former Wigan winger James McClean has returned to the club after signing an initial one-year contract.

The 32-year-old is back at the DW Stadium six years after leaving the Latics and will be presented to the fans ahead of Tuesday night’s home game against Wycombe.

McClean arrives for an undisclosed fee from Stoke and will add a wealth of experience to Leam Richardson’s team, having made over 300 appearances in the Premier League and Championship.

It is hoped he might be available for Wigan’s League One trip to Charlton on Saturday.

