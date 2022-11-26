James McShane fires Dorking to much-needed win against York
Dorking picked up their first National League win in six matches with a 1-0 victory over York at Meadowbank.
The visitors had the first chance when some pressure ended with Olly Dyson heading onto the roof of the net.
But Dorking hit the front in the 21st minute when James McShane headed in at the back post following a long throw-in.
York went close once again before the break after Lenell John-Lewis headed on to Manny Duku but he flicked his header wide from close range.
The Minstermen continued to chase an equaliser in the second half and almost got one when a long throw picked out John-Lewis at the front post but his tame header landed straight into the hands of Joe Walsh in the Dorking goal.
