James Melhado joins Salford
11:10am, Thu 01 Jul 2021
Salford have signed midfielder James Melhado on a two-year deal.
The 20-year-old will return to full-time football at the Peninsula Stadium after a spell with non-league side Newcastle Town.
Melhado told the club’s website: “I’m delighted, I can’t wait to get started now. I’m looking forward to next season and the challenges that it will bring.
“First and foremost is to get myself in and around the first team, then take it from there really. My aim is to get in there, give it my best and see what happens.”