James Melhado joins Salford

Salford's Peninsula Stadium (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:10am, Thu 01 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Salford have signed midfielder James Melhado on a two-year deal.

The 20-year-old will return to full-time football at the Peninsula Stadium after a spell with non-league side Newcastle Town.

Melhado told the club’s website: “I’m delighted, I can’t wait to get started now. I’m looking forward to next season and the challenges that it will bring.

“First and foremost is to get myself in and around the first team, then take it from there really. My aim is to get in there, give it my best and see what happens.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Salford

PA