11 November 2022

James Milner available after injury as Liverpool take on Southampton

By NewsChain Sport
11 November 2022

Liverpool midfielder James Milner will return to the squad after a head injury but is likely to start on the bench against Southampton.

Centre-back Joel Matip has rejoined training after a calf injury, while midfielder Naby Keita (thigh) and forward Luis Diaz (knee) have stepped up their recoveries but are not ready to feature.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will restore his first-choice team having made 11 changes for the midweek Carabao Cup win over Derby.

James Ward-Prowse will lead Southampton in Nathan Jones’ first game in charge after missing out on England World Cup selection.

Mohamed Elyounoussi and Stuart Armstrong could return to the starting line-up after being on the bench for the Carabao Cup shoot-out victory over Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Juan Larios will be assessed after picking up a knock, while Kyle Walker-Peters and Tino Livramento are long-term absentees.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Nunez, Kelleher, Adrian, Ramsay, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Carvalho.

Southampton provisional squad: Bazunu, Lyanco, Bella-Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Perraud, Salisu, Aribo, Ward-Prowse, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Adams, McCarthy, Larios, Maitland-Niles, Djenepo, Payne, A Armstrong, Mara, Edozie, Walcott, Lavia, Ballard.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Kwasi Kwarteng puts the boot in on Liz Truss, saying she was 'mad' to sack him

news

James Maddison ‘full of joy’ after nervous wait for World Cup call pays off

football

Student arrested for egging Charles and Camilla says crowd wanted to kill him

news