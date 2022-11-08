James Milner set to return to Liverpool squad for Carabao Cup clash with Derby
Liverpool midfielder James Milner is set to return to the squad for the Carabao Cup visit of Derby.
The 36-year-old was forced to sit out Sunday’s win over Tottenham due to concussion protocols but is likely to be included in a much-changed side to face League One opponents.
Players like back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, defenders Calvin Ramsay and Nat Phillips, and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to be given their chance alongside youngsters like Stefan Bajcetic, who has already had a taste of first-team action this season.
Forward David McGoldrick is set to return for Derby after missing the weekend’s FA Cup draw against Torquay through illness.
Midfielder Conor Hourihane is pushing for a start after returning as a substitute on Sunday but defender Eiran Cashin is suspended, pending an appeal, after being sent off against Torquay.
Jason Knight could be back after ankle and knee problems but Curtis Davies, James Chester and Tom Barkhuizen are all set to miss out.
Liverpool provisional squad: Kelleher, Ramsay, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Bajcetic, Carvalho, Nunez, Gordon, Adrian, Davies, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Blair, Clark, Musialowski, Cain, Doak.
Derby provisional squad: Wildsmith, Smith, Stearman, Forsyth, Roberts, Hourihane, Bird, Mendez-Laing, McGoldrick, Dobbin, Collins, Thompson, Loach, Aghatise, Oduroh, Sibley, Rooney, Osula, Knight.
