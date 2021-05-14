James Rodriguez remains a doubt for Everton’s game against Sheffield United
Manager Carlo Ancelotti was optimistic the Colombia international would be ready after missing three matches with a calf problem.
The Italian is also waiting to see if centre-back Yerry Mina recovers from the adductor injury which has sidelined him for two games.
Blades midfielder Sander Berge has suffered another injury and will not be risked during what remains of the season.
The 23-year-old has only recently returned to action after being out for more than four months with a hamstring injury, although his latest problem is not related to that issue.
Oliver Burke has fractured a bone in his foot and will also miss the Blades’ last three matches, while Ethan Ampadu (hip) and long-term absentee Jack O’Connell (knee) are other who are unlikely to be risked. Oli McBurnie (foot) and Billy Sharp (thigh) remain out.
Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Doucoure, Allan, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Olsen, Virginia, Coleman, Nkounkou, Delph, Davies, King, Iwobi, Bernard.
Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Lowe, Egan, Jagielka, Basham, Bryan, Bogle, Fleck, Lundstram,Norwood, Osborn, Ndiaye, Mousset, McGoldrick, Brewster.