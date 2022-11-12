Jamie Cooke rescues a point for Halifax at Bromley
Jamie Cooke rescued a point for FC Halifax as they drew 1-1 at Bromley.
Despite the Ravens going ahead, Halifax responded to level two minutes later and move 16th in the National League, while Bromley stay 10th.
Luke Summerfield almost opened the scoring for the visitors in the early stages but his effort whistled past a post.
Michael Cheek then had a chance for Bromley but his close-range shot flew over the crossbar, before Corey Whitely had an effort that went wide before the break.
Cheek broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute, firing past goalkeeper Sam Johnson, but their lead was short-lived when Cooke smashed the ball home two minutes later after Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s initial shot hit the crossbar.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox