Jamie Hamilton hopes Accies avoid suffering another heavy defeat to Rangers

Jamie Hamilton was under the weather last time Hamilton faced Rangers – but he still did not feel quite as sick as his Accies team-mates who suffered an eight-goal pasting from Steven Gerrard’s rampant outfit.

The 18-year-old was forced to miss that horror Ibrox show after contracting coronavirus while on Scotland Under-19 duty.

The young defender’s absence was among a raft of absentees boss Brian Rice had to deal with that day as his injury-hit squad folded under merciless pressure.

But he believes the Premiership basement boys have taken the painful lessons learned that day on board and plan to prove it when Gers visit the Foys Stadium on Sunday.

“I missed the game at Ibrox because I had contracted coronavirus while I was away with Scotland,” said Hamilton.

“I watched the game at home on a stream and obviously I was gutted for the boys.

“We did well for the first 15 minutes then the game just switched. But we learned from the mistakes we made that day and have done well since. It’s just a game to forget – we don’t like thinking about it.

“It was especially frustrating for me sitting there at home and not being able to help out.”

Hamilton – who racked up his 30th first team appearance for Accies against Ross County in midweek – does have a win over Gerrard’s team under his belt.

He helped Rice’s team stem wave after wave of attacks to register a shock 1-0 win in Govan last March.

No other Premiership side has since managed to beat the Light Blues on league duty and youngster Hamilton said: “Rangers are doing well this season, so it’s good to play against top teams.

“It will only make me a better player getting to face teams like Rangers and Celtic.

“It will give me good experience and now I just can’t wait for Sunday’s game.

“We beat them 1-0 at Ibrox last season. I don’t see why we can’t do it again.

“It was unreal getting that win at Ibrox. It gave us a lot of confidence and the three points proved to be crucial in us staying up last season.

“We like being the underdogs. We’re going in to face the team at the top of the league and no one will give us a chance.

But we think we can get a result and we’re here for the upset. I think we can do it.”