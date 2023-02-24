Jamie MacDonald on the spot to earn point for Raith
Goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald’s second-half penalty save on his 500th professional appearance extended Raith’s unbeaten run to 14 matches in all competitions with a goalless draw at home to Ayr.
Mark McKenzie won the foul for the 51st-minute spot-kick but Ben Dempsey, with three goals – including two penalties – in his previous six matches, was denied when MacDonald dived to his left to block.
Ayr had a chance to snatch victory with a minute to go but Dipo Akinyemi’s downward header bounced wide as the visitors missed the chance to move ahead of second-placed Dundee on goal difference with a first league win since the end of January.
Raith have now not been beaten since early December but a seventh draw in nine league matches did nothing for their hopes of closing the gap on the top two.
