Jamie McGrath: Players must take responsibility for Dundee United’s poor form

Midfielder Jamie McGrath knows the players need to take responsibility to get Dundee United off the bottom of the cinch Premiership.

United head coach Liam Fox called for more “personality and bravery” from his players after they exited the Scottish Cup last weekend following a home defeat by Kilmarnock.

It was United’s fourth defeat in a row and Fox wants his players to show the strength to play through the nerves and pressures.

McGrath, who missed the cup tie with a minor knock, said ahead of Saturday’s visit of St Johnstone: “As players you have to take responsibility when things aren’t going well.

“Bravery is getting on the ball. It’s not so much tackling, it’s about showing for the ball even when the going is tough.

“As players it can be tough when it’s not going well but we have had a good week’s training and we are doing everything in our power to try and get three points on Saturday.

“As players we have to look at ourselves and ask if we are doing everything we can to get three points at the weekend.”

Motherwell’s midweek victory left United alone on 20 points at the foot of the league table.

McGrath said: “We are under no illusions, it’s a very important game for us. We have seen teams in and around us picking up points so we know ourselves we have to do that as soon as possible.”