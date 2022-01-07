Jamie Paterson to stay at Swansea until the summer of 2023
Jamie Paterson is to stay at Swansea for another 12 months.
The former Bristol City attacker joined Swansea as a free agent on a one-year deal in August, and the Sky Bet Championship side have now triggered a contract extension until the summer of 2023.
Swansea head coach Russell Martin told the club website: “With Jamie Paterson we have triggered the extension a little bit earlier, so that is done.
“That’s good news and it is an automatic 12-month extension.”
Paterson spent five years at Ashton Gate before leaving in July and has played for Walsall and Nottingham Forest, as well as having loan spells at Huddersfield and Derby.
The 30-year-old has scored eight goals in 22 Swansea appearances and struck up a successful partnership with Dutch forward Joel Piroe.
