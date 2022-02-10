Jamie Proctor closing in on Port Vale return
Jamie Proctor is close to a return for Port Vale ahead of the visit of Northampton.
The striker is back in training after recovering from a muscle injury.
Tom Conlon is still out with an Achilles problem and James Gibbons has a hamstring injury.
Boss Darrell Clarke could stick with the side which beat Carlisle 3-1 on Tuesday.
Northampton have doubts over Aaron McGowan and Jack Sowerby.
The duo missed the midweek win over Newport to undergo scans after sustaining knocks at Walsall on Saturday.
Neither have suffered a serious injury but they are rated 50-50 for the weekend.
Boss Jon Brady will be absent from the technical area on Saturday after he was booked for the fourth time this season against the Exiles.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox