18 November 2023

Jamie Reid bags winner as Stevenage overcome Lincoln

By NewsChain Sport
18 November 2023

Jamie Reid was the goalscoring hero again as his poacher’s finish gave Stevenage a 1-0 victory over Lincoln which lifted them up to fourth in League One.

It also ensured a losing start for new Imps head coach Michael Skubala, whose side lacked a cutting edge that was provided to the Boro by Reid’s 14th goal of the season.

In what was an open start to the game, Lincoln striker Jack Vale had a shot saved by Taye Ashby-Hammond before Stevenage’s Alex MacDonald sent a rising effort from outside the area just over.

The hosts were denied by a superb piece of last-ditch defending by TJ Eyoma five minutes into the second half which prevented Kane Hemmings from converting Finley Burns’ header across.

Hemmings then came even closer to breaking the deadlock with just over an hour played when his effort crashed off the inside of the near post.

The breakthrough finally came in the 68th minute when a scramble following Jake Forster-Caskey’s corner led to Reid bundling in from close range.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Indian rescuers prepare to drill to reach 40 people trapped in collapsed tunnel

world news

Train drivers plan rolling one-day strikes to make it a miserable December for passengers

news

McDonald’s faces one or two sexual harassment claims each week, boss admits

news