15 August 2023

Jamie Reid scores late winner for Stevenage at Cambridge

By NewsChain Sport
15 August 2023

Stevenage continued their perfect start to life in League One with a 2-1 win at Cambridge.

U’s keeper Jack Stevens was called on to push away a Finley Burns header early on, before the visitors took the lead after 27 minutes.

A long free-kick from goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond was flicked on by Carl Piergianni, and Jordan Roberts nipped in to tuck the ball beyond Stevens.

Steve Evans’ team missed a huge opportunity after 62 minutes when Roberts played sub Jamie Reid through on goal, only for Stevens to produce a fine stop to deny him.

It looked like Stevenage would be made to regret that miss 10 minutes from the end when two substitutes combined for Cambridge’s equaliser.

Fejiri Okenabirhie’s shot was heading wide but was turned in at the back post by Elias Kachunga.

Parity was to last just moments though, with Reid making amends for his earlier miss with a super effort into the far corner from outside the box to win it for Stevenage.

