Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo doubtful as Leeds take on Leicester
Leeds are assessing Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Leicester.
Shackleton was forced off with a knock during the win at Norwich last weekend, while Firpo has been out for over a month after sustaining a muscle injury during the October international break.
The Whites are already without Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis) and Patrick Bamford (ankle) as they look for back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are expected to be available for Leicester’s trip to Elland Road.
The duo missed Thursday’s 1-1 Europa League draw with Spartak Moscow due to illness.
James Justin is close to a return after a serious knee injury but Wesley Fofana (broken leg) is out and Marc Albrighton is not expected back until the end of the month.
Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Dallas, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Rodrigo, James, Raphinha, Klich, Harrison, Shackleton, Roberts, Forshaw, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Gelhardt, Drameh, Hjelde.
Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Bertrand, Evans, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Ndidi, Barnes, Maddison, Choudhury, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka, Lookman, Vardy.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox