Jamie Smith hails Sheffield Wednesday’s resilience after win over Morecambe

Assistant manager Jamie Smith praised the character of Sheffield Wednesday’s players after a 2-0 win at home to struggling Morecambe.

Second-half goals from George Byers and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing secured the Owls a second straight victory, moving them four points off the League One play-offs.

Smith said: “It was a massive three points for us. I said to the lads before the game about building on from Saturday and putting a run of wins together.

“We created some good chances and we’ve got to be a little bit more clinical when we do get opportunities. That could have made the game a little bit easier in the second half.

“It’s difficult at times when you have to make enforced changes, but the lads kept their heads and showed good character to stay in the game when we were under a little bit of pressure.

“There’s some real good characters in that dressing room and we’re starting to see that resilience and bite to see games out.”

Smith took charge of Wednesday following boss Darren Moore’s positive Covid-19 test.

Smith added: “He’s fine. He’s just got a bit of a sore throat. He was in constant contact during the game and hopefully he’ll be back for the weekend.”

Morecambe nearly scored late on, but Sam Hutchinson headed off the line after Jonathan Obika’s effort cannoned off Cole Stockton and then the defender cleared Obika’s follow-up.

Manager Stephen Robinson said: “We have to take the positives from that and take the performance into Saturday against Bolton.

“If we can go and press the same way as we’ve done against Sheffield Wednesday, we can certainly do it at home against Bolton.

“I think the braver you are, the luckier you get. I thought we were a little bit passive in that spell for 20 minutes in the first half, towards the end of the half when they started to dominate, when we didn’t pass the ball enough.

“They were getting too much room between midfield and defence. In the second half, we stepped forward more and believed a little bit more.

“It was a terrific response. We took the game to them and we pressed them high up the pitch and created chances. We out-passed them in the second half. “