Jamie Thomas joins Preston on one-year deal
Preston have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Jamie Thomas following a successful trial.
The 24-year-old has agreed a 12-month contract, which the club have an option to extend.
Welshman Thomas came through Bolton’s academy before a two-year spell with Burnley.
“I’m very thankful to this club for seeing something in me, having the faith to sign me,” Thomas said on the club’s official website.
“I’m just looking forward to getting the ball rolling, getting cracking, getting my head down and working hard.
“I wasn’t expecting it, but I feel like I’ve coped with it well. The lads have been brilliant with me, they’ve all been very welcoming.
“It’s probably been the best two weeks of my footballing career so far.”
Preston head coach Frankie McAvoy feels Thomas can take his opportunity head on.
“When he has been in here he has performed, he does not look out of place one bit,” McAvoy said.
“I am delighted with him; I am delighted the club have given him an opportunity and a chance and hopefully he can kick on and do well.”