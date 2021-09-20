Jarred Gillett becomes Premier League’s first referee from outside British Isles

Referee Jarred Gillett (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
19:28pm, Mon 20 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Jarred Gillett will this weekend become the first referee from outside the British Isles to take charge of a Premier League match.

The Australian is to officiate Watford’s top-flight match against Newcastle at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Gillett was promoted to the Select Group 1 of referees by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) ahead of the start of the current season.

The 34-year-old moved to England in the 2019-20 season to referee in the EFL after officiating in the A-League in his home country.

Republic of Ireland-born Dermot Gallagher officiated in the Premier League for a number of years.

Gallagher moved to England aged 16 and was registered to the Oxfordshire FA having competed his qualifications.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

PA