Jarred Gillett to make debut as Premier League’s first overseas referee

Jarred Gillett will take charge of his first Premier League match this weekend (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:37pm, Mon 20 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to referee a Premier League this weekend.

The Australian, 34, will take charge of the Watford v Newcastle match on Saturday.

Gillett was promoted to the Select Group 1 of referees by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) ahead of the start of the current season.

He moved to England in the 2019-20 season to referee in the EFL after officiating in the A-League in his home country.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

PA