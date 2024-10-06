Jarrod Bowen happy to show England what they are missing in West Ham win

Jarrod Bowen hopes he showed England what they are missing with his sizzling display against Ipswich.

The West Ham captain, left out of England interim boss Lee Carsley’s latest squad, scored one goal and set up two in a comprehensive 4-1 victory.

“I never need any extra motivation to perform and the England news was just one of those things,” said Bowen.

“But you either let these things eat you up or you go and show what you’re about.

“My mindset has always been the same, and for the club as well. We’ve been in a bit of a difficult situation, but to a man we went out there and got the job done, which is great.”

West Ham had lost their opening three home matches, and conceded a goal after only 38 seconds at Brentford last week.

But they were on the front foot against Ipswich with Michail Antonio sweeping in Bowen’s cross with 47 seconds on the clock.

Liam Delap equalised for the visitors but Mohammed Kudus headed the second, Bowen slammed in a third after half-time and Lucas Paqueta tapped in Bowen’s cross to wrap up the scoring.

“I think it was a really good all-round team performance,” added Bowen.

“I’m really happy for Mo, Mick and Lucas, and I think there were good performances in defence and midfield as well. It was the positive performance we needed.

“You don’t want to be on the end of a defeat going into an international break, and thankfully those that are going away now will be going away happy.

“For us sticking around, we’ll keep going at the training ground ready for what will be a big game against Tottenham. Hopefully we can avoid injuries on all fronts and kick on from this performance going forward.”

Ipswich’s run of four straight draws came to an abrupt end and they head into the international break still winless.

Boss Kieran McKenna said: “There were some mistakes from us, some good play from West Ham, and lots for us to learn.”