17 April 2024

Jarrod Bowen likely to be fit for West Ham’s clash with Bayer Leverkusen

By NewsChain Sport
17 April 2024

Jarrod Bowen looks set to be fit for West Ham’s bid for an unlikely Europa League comeback against new Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

The Hammers’ 19-goal top scorer missed the 2-0 quarter-final first-leg defeat in Germany and Sunday’s Premier League loss at home to Fulham with a hip injury.

Bowen took part in training at West Ham’s Rush Green HQ on Wednesday morning and hopes are high that he will be available against a Leverkusen side unbeaten all season.

Jarrod is obviously a very important player for us, hopefully he will be able to help us as well.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski said: “I was pleased and we were all pleased to see Jarrod training with us.

“Jarrod is obviously a very important player for us, hopefully he will be able to help us as well.”

Manager David Moyes said: “It was great to see Jarrod out there.

“We’re not sure yet. I would never risk a player if thought they were injured but you always want your best players back in, your goalscorers as well, and Jarrod has been that this season.”

The news is a major boost to the Hammers as they attempt to inflict a first defeat of the season on Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen.

But they will be without key Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta through suspension after he was booked in Leverkusen.

Left-back Emerson Palmieiri is also suspended while centre-half Konstantinos Mavropanos is a doubt.

