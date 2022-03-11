11 March 2022

Jarrod Bowen sidelined as West Ham play host to Aston Villa

By NewsChain Sport
11 March 2022

Jarrod Bowen will definitely miss out for West Ham as they continue their push for European qualification against Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old limped off with a heel injury in last weekend’s defeat to Liverpool and he missed the 1-0 Europa League loss to Sevilla on Thursday night. Hammers boss David Moyes said the former Hull player would not be available against Villa.

Moyes felt the team had come through the trip to Spain unscathed but said the club would assess everyone’s fitness over the weekend.

Villa have no fresh injury concerns following their victory at Leeds on Thursday.

Manager Steven Gerrard may look to keep changes to a minimum after a run of three successive wins in which Villa have scored 10 goals and conceded none.

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is the only notable absentee as he continues working towards a return from a knee injury.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Areola, Zouma, Rice, Cresswell, Dawson, Johnson, Fredericks, Masuaku, Soucek, Fornals, Vlasic, Lanzini, Antonio, Diop, Kral, Benrahma, Perkins, Okoflex, Noble, Alese.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Hause, Konsa, Digne, Young, McGinn, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Sanson, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Bailey, Buendia.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Polish tech entrepreneur aims to house 500 Ukrainian refugees in hotel

world news

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK over ties with Vladimir Putin

world news

Maternity hospital in Mariupol among three targeted by Russian airstrikes on Ukraine

world news