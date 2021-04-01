Jason Euell promoted to first-team coach at Charlton
Jason Euell has been promoted to the role of first-team coach at Charlton
The 44-year-old steps up from his role as under-23 boss to join Nigel Adkins’ team, with Hamza Serrar replacing him until the end of the season.
Euell, who also coaches England’s Under-20 side, told the club’s website: “I’m very pleased to get the opportunity to move up and continue the progression in my coaching career.
“I am delighted that with a new manager coming in, he has called me up to help the coaching staff continue to develop the new direction under Thomas Sandgaard.”
Adkins said: “In Johnnie Jackson and now Jason, we have two senior members of the first-team coaching staff who have a real understanding of the club given their successful playing and coaching careers here.
“We’re making sure that there is a clear pathway for the players and coaches with their development. I am looking forward to working with this new coaching team, as we lay the foundations for the future.”