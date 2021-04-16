Jason Kerr eyes up more glory with St Johnstone in Scottish Cup

Jason Kerr insists St Johnstone’s Betfred Cup success has bolstered belief they can repeat it in the Scottish Cup.

The 24-year-old defender became the first Saints skipper to hold aloft the Betfred Cup after the 1-0 final win over Livingston at Hampden Park in February.

Ahead of the Scottish Cup fourth-round clash with League One side Clyde at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, Kerr spoke about targeting a cup double.

He said: “There’s definitely no reason why we can’t do that. The boys in the changing room all want to do well.

“We have had a taste of cup glory this season and we are all hungry to do it again.

“Ask any of the boys, they want to win the Scottish Cup and I feel we can do that.

“The Betfred Cup has given us a lot of confidence and it proved how well we are doing.

“We showed how good we are and how much character and ambition we have got and it is a massive achievement.

“It has sunk in what we have done but we are not done yet, we still have a chance to go and get more glory this season.”

Should, as expected, St Johnstone get past Clyde they face either Rangers or Celtic away – the Glasgow giants meet at Ibrox on Sunday – but that task does not faze Kerr.

He said: “Obviously we need to get past Clyde first which will be a tough game, then in the next round we will get one of the Old Firm teams and someone has to beat them.

“I feel like the last few games we played against Celtic and Rangers we have done well.

“We were unlucky not to get a result against Celtic (1-2) and even Rangers at Ibrox, they only beat us 1-0 and I felt we had good chances to win that.

“We have a lot of talent in that squad and I feel that if there is ever going to be a time that we beat Rangers or Celtic this season it will be this season and it will be in the Scottish Cup.”

Clyde, second bottom in League One, are in the midst of a frantic fixture schedule.

Danny Lennon’s side lost 1-0 at home to Dumbarton on Thursday night and Saturday’s tea time fixture will be their eighth in April so far.

Kerr said: “I don’t envy them. It is a really hard time for all those clubs.

“Never mind being part-time, I think it would be really hard for the full-time clubs playing Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.

“It is going to be really tough for them and you need to have full respect.

“Obviously a lot of them will have jobs as well so it is tough for them and we respect that.

“We have to do our job and play our own game because as we showed in the Betfred Cup, we are really ambitious and really want to do well.”