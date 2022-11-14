Jason Knight a doubt for Derby’s FA Cup replay against Torquay
Derby midfielder Jason Knight is a doubt for the FA Cup replay against Torquay.
Knight has a slight ankle injury which he sustained in the Carabao Cup defeat at Liverpool.
Tom Barkhuizen is edging closer to a return following a hamstring problem.
Defenders Curtis Davies and James Chester are not expected back until December.
Gulls defender Dean Moxey is battling to be fit to face his former side.
The veteran full-back limped off during the 2-2 draw between the clubs at Plainmoor and has missed the subsequent two matches.
Kieron Evans, Ben Wyatt and Dan Martin are set to miss out again through injury.
The winners will face a trip to Newport in round two.
