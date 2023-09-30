30 September 2023

Jason Prior and Tom Blair on target as Dorking beat Hartlepool

By NewsChain Sport
30 September 2023

Second-half goals from Jason Prior and Tom Blair secured two wins in a week for Dorking as they battled to a 2-0 victory at Hartlepool.

There was little to choose between the sides in a nip-and-tuck first half, although Hartlepool goalkeeper Pete Jameson had to be alert to tip away Dan Gallagher’s header from a corner.

George Francomb did well to scramble clear at the beginning of the second half then turned provider for the opener, with his corner to the back post headed home by Prior in the 63rd minute.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe thought he had levelled but his tap-in was chalked off for offside before Blair sealed the points for Dorking, who defeated Ebbsfleet in midweek, after drilling low across Jameson.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Teenager charged with murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam appears in court

news

BBC sets new rules for flagship presenters after Gary Lineker tweet row

news

Now GB News host Dan Wootton loses Mail Online contract over sexism row

news