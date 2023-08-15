15 August 2023

Jason Prior header seals comeback victory for Dorking against Southend

Dorking came from a goal down to earn their first win of the Vanarama National League season with a 2-1 victory over Southend.

The Shrimpers opened the scoring in the third minute when Harry Caldwell tucked the ball home from close range following a counter-attack from the away side.

The hosts levelled things up just before the half-time break when Ryan Seager took advantage of some loose possession at the back and slotted in to make it 1-1.

Dorking turned the game around with 11 minutes to go as the ball was put back across goal, with Jason Prior on hand to head home to put them in front.

Southend pushed in search for an equaliser and some late pressure ended with Jack Wood’s effort going straight to Harrison Male.

