Jay Fulton extends Swansea stay through to 2024
Jay Fulton has signed a Swansea contract extension that will see him bring up 10 years at the Liberty Stadium.
The 26-year-old Scottish midfielder, who joined the club from Falkirk in January 2014, has signed a new deal to stay at Swansea until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.
Fulton’s previous contract was due to expire at the end of this season, but he has become an integral part of Swansea’s climb to second place in the Sky Bet Championship.
Head coach Steve Cooper told the Swansea website: “We’re only halfway so we’re only looking forward but, I’ve got to tell you, I think he’s contributed an awful lot this season.
“I can’t tell you how professional he is. He’s the ultimate team player or squad member if you like.
“He always puts everything else before him, a selfless individual.
“Swansea is very important to him. His wife has just given birth to a second child and they’re growing up here, and that’s important when you’re a family man as he is.
“I’ve had really good conversations with Jay this season and recently. We’re all on the same page.
“I hope he’s getting a lot of recognition for the way he’s playing, because he deserves it.
“He, like me, will be going ‘what’s next?’ But so far, I think he’s been excellent this year.”
Fulton has made 122 appearances for Swansea, scoring eight goals, and also had loan spells with Oldham and Wigan.