Jay Henderson and Nathan Shaw fire Inverness to victory over Raith
Inverness claimed a third straight cinch Championship win with a 2-0 success over Raith.
Jay Henderson put Inverness ahead on 12 minutes after Cameron Harper drove through the Raith midfield and delivered a perfect pass.
Thistle extended the lead nine minutes later when Nathan Shaw produced a clinical finish.
Aidan Connolly and Lewis Vaughan saw chances either side of the interval saved by home goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.
