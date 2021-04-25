Jay Henderson eyeing Scottish Cup semi-final spot after extending St Mirren deal

Jay Henderson hopes he has enrolled on a crash course to the top like fellow St Mirren youth academy graduates John McGinn and Kenny McLean after extending his Buddies contract.

The Saints teenager has been rewarded by Buddies boss Jim Goodwin with a new two-year deal after making his first-team breakthrough this month.

The 19-year-old midfielder made his first start during Wednesday’s win over Ross County having also been introduced off the bench during recent clashes with Hamilton and Motherwell.

Now he is hoping to add his name to a Saints honours list led by Scotland aces McGinn and McLean.

The duo both emerged through the club’s Ralston youth system before moving on to bigger and better things.

The pair are set to link up again in Steve Clarke’s Scotland midfield at the Euros this summer before going head to head in Premier League action next term after McLean’s Norwich side clinched their return to England’s top flight.

“I’ve always looked up to John and Kenny with the careers they had and the fact they started that career here at St Mirren in the youth academy,” said Henderson.

“You see how well they are doing in the Premier League and for Scotland too and that’s the aim for me too.

“Those two guys are the role models of the club for all the young boys to look to, especially for the likes of me and the other lads in the academy.

“I’m buzzing to have the new deal signed. I’m aiming to get cemented into the first-team and start as many games as I can.

“The next couple of years are going to be important for me and my career, so having the two-year contract is good.”

McGinn and McLean were team-mates of Goodwin when Saints lifted their last trophy with the club’s 2013 League Cup win.

The current Paisley crop missed the chance to match that feat when they slumped to a semi-final defeat against Livingston back in January.

However, victory over Kilmarnock in Monday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final will send Saints back to Hampden – a thrilling prospect for Henderson.

“It would probably be the best day of my life if I could play in a big semi-final,” said the youngster.

“But it’s all about the club and trying to make sure we get the win.

“I know the last semi-final we had didn’t go to plan so hopefully we can go one better this time.”