Jayden Reid joins Walsall on loan from Birmingham
Walsall have signed Birmingham striker Jayden Reid on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old joined the Blues from Swansea’s academy last year and has since made four Championship appearances for the side.
Reid also had a loan spell earlier this season at Walsall’s League Two rivals Barrow, for whom he featured on 12 occasions.
Speaking on the Walsall website, Reid said: “I’m really happy with the move here and I can’t wait to get started.
“Walsall is a great club with history. Joining Walsall will be a great opportunity for me in my career, it’s a strong side that’s in a good position in the league too.
“As a young player making a step into league football it’s always good getting experience, but with the experience I need to also show the club and the players that I am good enough to play and help the team finish as high as possible providing hard work, goals and assists.”