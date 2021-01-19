Jayden Reid joins Walsall on loan from Birmingham

Jayden Reid has joined Walsall on loan
Jayden Reid has joined Walsall on loan (PA Wire)
Tue 19 Jan 2021
Walsall have signed Birmingham striker Jayden Reid on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old joined the Blues from Swansea’s academy last year and has since made four Championship appearances for the side.

Reid also had a loan spell earlier this season at Walsall’s League Two rivals Barrow, for whom he featured on 12 occasions.

Speaking on the Walsall website, Reid said: “I’m really happy with the move here and I can’t wait to get started.

“Walsall is a great club with history. Joining Walsall will be a great opportunity for me in my career, it’s a strong side that’s in a good position in the league too.

“As a young player making a step into league football it’s always good getting experience, but with the experience I need to also show the club and the players that I am good enough to play and help the team finish as high as possible providing hard work, goals and assists.”

