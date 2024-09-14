Jean-Philippe Mateta’s stoppage-time penalty salvages a draw for Crystal Palace

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s second-half stoppage-time penalty salvaged a point for Crystal Palace in a 2-2 draw with Leicester at Selhurst Park.

Jamie Vardy fired the Foxes into a 21st-minute lead and Stephy Mavididi made it two for the visitors less than a minute after the break.

Mateta pulled one back in a near instant reply, awarded following a VAR check in a contest that also saw deadline-day signing Eddie Nketiah handed his Palace debut.

The visitors looked to be on course to secure their first win of the season until Conor Coady sent Ismaila Sarr tumbling and the Frenchman made no mistake with the resulting spot kick.

New Palace signing Maxence Lacroix also made his first appearance in Oliver Glasner’s starting XI, while Jordan Ayew, who joined Leicester during the transfer window, received a warm welcome on his return to his old stomping ground.

It was the former Eagle who had an early chance for the visitors when he volleyed over the bar in the fifth minute.

Chances remained few and far between by the time Mavididi curled a cross goalwards nearly 10 minutes later and Ayew’s approach was cut off by Dean Henderson before he could get a shot away.

Nketiah nodded an attempt to open his own Palace account wide, and while his side soon enjoyed a flurry inside the Foxes penalty area, they were unable to find the finishing touch as the former Gunner fired straight at Mads Hermansen.

The hosts fell behind in the 21st minute after Adam Wharton was beaten to the ball in midfield and Vardy latched onto Wilfred Ndidi’s ensuing delivery, outpacing Marc Guehi.

Vardy rounded Henderson before sending the opener into the bottom left corner of the net.

Palace’s most potent threat continued to come from Nketiah, who next went in search of an equaliser with a bicycle kick, while Ebere Eze came close when he sent an effort across the face of goal from the edge of the six-yard box.

Leicester had a golden chance to extend their lead moments before the break when Vardy got hold of another loose ball, this time crossing to Mavididi, who sent his effort over.

The Foxes made it two 23 seconds after the restart, however, when James Justin’s cross deflected off Nathaniel Clyne, allowing Mavididi to volley home from Ndidi’s cut-back.

Mateta converted Tyrick Mitchell’s cross at the near post after 47 minutes and VAR overturned the initial offside call.

Nketiah was close again, unleashing an effort from an off-balance stance that sailed just wide as Leicester’s defence remained resolute.

Palace had begun to look more composed, but they were soon running out of time, Mateta coming closest to salvaging a point when he nodded over less than two minutes from time.

Just as it looked Palace were doomed to drop another home contest, Coady sent his fellow substitute flying.

Mateta stepped up and sent Hermansen the wrong way to ensure the hosts would not go home empty-handed.