29 October 2022

Jeff King and Darren Oldaker grab the goals as Chesterfield sink Boreham Wood

By NewsChain Sport
29 October 2022

Chesterfield beat Boreham Wood 2-0 to move into third place in the Vanarama National League.

Jeff King put the Spireites ahead with his sixth goal of the season, a splendidly struck free-kick that went in off the post.

Chesterfield were awarded a penalty on the hour when Darren Oldaker was brought down by Nathan Ashmore.

Goalkeeper Ashmore atoned for his error by saving Kabongo Tshimanga’s spot-kick low to his right.

Oldaker’s dipping free-kick after 73 minutes sealed the points for the Spireites.

Chesterfield had defender Branden Horton sent off in stoppage time for a second bookable offence.

