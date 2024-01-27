27 January 2024

Jermaine Anderson goal gives Woking win at Oldham

By NewsChain Sport
27 January 2024

Woking boosted their Vanarama National League survival hopes with a 1-0 win at play-off hopefuls Oldham.

The Cards, on the back of a three-match losing run, started brightly as an angled shot from forward Dennon Lewis went wide before Oldham midfielder Tom Conlon sent a free-kick just over the bar.

Woking saw a goal ruled out late in the first half from a header by Scott Cuthbert for offside in the build-up

The visitors took the lead a minute after the restart through Jermaine Anderson, which proved enough to secure a crucial three points and move Woking out of the relegation zone, above Ebbsfleet on goal difference.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

football

Sturgeon branded Johnson a ‘f****** clown’ during pandemic, WhatsApp messages show

news

Maine’s top court dismisses appeal of judge’s decision on Trump’s ballot status

news